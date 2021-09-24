The Situation Calls The Cops On His Brother

PRPhotos.com

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino called the cops when his brother showed up at his New Jersey home Tuesday (Sept. 21st) evening with gifts for his nephew.

The Jersey Shore star’s rep told TMZ that Frank “Maximo” Sorrentino excessively rang multiple doorbells, peered inside through the glass, and hung around the house for a while before leaving all the gifts hanging on a doorknob.

Police officers showed up in less than a minute and told Maximo he was not allowed to return unless he was invited. The reality star's brother claims he was just dropping off Puma BMW tracksuits for Mike and his newborn son, Romeo.

The outlet reports that Mike previously filed harassment claims against Maximo for his erratic behavior.