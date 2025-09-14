‘The Studio,’ ‘Adolescence,’ ‘The Pitt’ Win Top Honors At The Emmys

Getty Images

Apple TV+ comedy The Studio made Emmys history at the 77th annual awards ceremony, capturing 13 total wins across Primetime and Creative Arts categories. The Hollywood satire claimed Best Comedy Series and set records as the most-awarded freshman comedy and most-awarded comedy in Emmy history. Seth Rogen won Best Actor in a Comedy Series and tied the record for most individual Emmy wins in one night. Adolescence dominated limited series with eight wins, including Best Limited Series. Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty won acting awards while Graham and Jack Thorne took writing honors. The show’s breakout star, Owen Cooper, 15, also made history as the youngest Emmy winner ever for Supporting Actor in Limited Series. The Pitt won Best Drama Series with Noah Wyle claiming Best Actor. Cristin Milioti won Lead Actress for The Penguin. Jean Smart won Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, while her co-star Hannah Einbinder picked up Best Supporting Actress. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert scored its first-ever win in the Outstanding Talk Series category. (Story URL)