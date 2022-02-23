The Wendy Williams Show Is Replaced By Sherri

PRPhotos.com

After guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show in lieu of Wendy Williams due to her ongoing health issues, Sherri Shepherd has landed her own talk show. Sherri will debut in the fall, filling the timeslot for The Wendy Williams Show, which is officially ending after 13 seasons.

Williams’ rep, Howard Bragman, commented on the news. “It's been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time.”

He continued, “She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can't go to the marketplace and sell a show that's the 'Maybe Wendy Show.' She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."

Shepherd celebrated the news in a statement: "OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love … pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.”

Following Bragman’s comments, the newly launched WendyWilliamsOfficial Instagram account posted a story that read, "Mr. Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your continuing concern and support."

In response to this, Bragman told People, "I'm not honestly convinced of the source of that social media post, so when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward.”