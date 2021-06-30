Home » Entertainment » The Woman Behind James Corden Spill Your Guts Petition Gets Death Threats

The Woman Behind James Corden Spill Your Guts Petition Gets Death Threats

The woman behind the petition demanding that James Corden apologize and end his Spill Your Guts segment on the Late Late Show is receiving death threats, TMZ reports. 

Kim Saira has garnered more than 45,000 signatures, and Corden himself has said he will change the segment in the wake of the criticism, but she’s also getting plenty of blowback. TMZ reports she gets daily death threats. 

Saira objected to what she saw as anti-Asian racism in the continuous “mockery” of Asian food in the segment. Moving forward, Corden says he will focus on diet-busting, fat-laden foods, instead of specific cuisines. 

