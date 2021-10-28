‘This Is Us’ And ‘F9’ Lead People’s Choice Award Nominations

PRPhotos.com

The nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards were announced on Wednesday (Oct. 27th).

This Is Us led the pack of scripted series nominees, netting six nods across five categories. Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU, Loki, Outer Banks, Ted Lasso and WandaVision all earned four nominations.

The film field was led by F9: The Fast Saga, which garnered eight nominations, including Movie of 2021 and individual nods for Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and John Cena.

Dwayne Johnson raked in the most individual nominations with three in total, including: Male Movie Star of 2021 for Jungle Cruise, Male TV Star of 2021 for Young Rock and Social Star of 2021.

People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! Tuesday, December 7th at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.