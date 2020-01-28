Thomas Markle Threatens Meghan Markle, Tells Harry to ‘Man Up’

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle‘s estranged father Thomas Markle is taking full advantage of the increased interest in all things royal following Megxit, and is seemingly sharing his POV with anyone willing to listen.

On Monday, Good Morning Britain had him on, and he shared his perspective on his estrangement from Meghan since her wedding to Prince Harry, following his admission of accepting money for staged paparazzi shots and then his decision to not walk her down the aisle.

In response to critics who say he should just fade into the background, Thomas said: I would tell them to try being in my position for a little while and try to see what it’s like. Have a family member ghost you and not speak to you and see how you feel you. It’s something that stays wih you 24/7 every day. It never goes away. It’s always on your mind. You go to sleep with it, you wake up with it. It’s very hard to deal with. .”

He then essentially blackmailed Meghan, saying he would continue speaking out unless she agreed to contact him: “I pretty much will give an interview and wait for 30 days for some kinda answer back. If I don't get one back, then I'll try another interview. That's about the only shot I have … After this interview if I don't hear from someone in 30 days then I will try again. I don’t want to sit in silence in my living room for the rest of my life waiting for someone to get back to me.”

Thomas also spoke to Prince Harry directly, telling him: “Man up and fly down and see me and we will talk… I feel he can still reach out to me, they are making this a big drama for the world every day, it’s a family problem and should be solved as a family problem.”

Asked about the possibility of meeting Meghan and Harry in court as part of her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, which published a personal letter she sent him in August of 2018, he said: “If it comes to meeting them in a courtroom, that’s great. At least I’d finally get to see them.”

He went on to say he did not want a “battle.”