Thor: Love And Thunder, The Gray Man, Rita Moreno + More!

CHECK OUT THE NEW ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ TRAILER: Entertainment Tonight reports that on Monday (May 23rd), Marvel released the new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs. See Natalie Portman wielding Thor’s hammer, Chris Hemsworth in all his “Space Viking” glory, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE GRAY MAN’ IS RELEASED: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix released the trailer for The Gray Man on Tuesday (May 24th). The film was directed by Avengers: Endgame’s Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

RITA MORENO SAYS SHE’S ‘TICKLED’ TO PLAY VIN DIESEL’S GRANDMOTHER IN ‘FAST X:’ On Tuesday (May 24th), Vin Diesel posted a video to Instagram with the legendary Rita Moreno and Michelle Rodriguez, announcing that Moreno will be playing his grandmother in the new Fast and Furious movie. “It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she's here, playing my grandmother, makes my soul smile. I'm so blessed,” he said. Moreno said that she was “tickled” to play the part.

ANGELA LANSBURY TO RECEIVE TONY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: According to Entertainment Tonight, Murder She Wrote star Angela Lansbury will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tony Awards in June.