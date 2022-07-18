‘Thor’ Sees Significant Drop During Second Weekend At Domestic Box Office

The magic of Thor: Love and Thunder seems to be wearing off. The Marvel film saw a 68% drop in ticket sales during its second weekend at the domestic box office, pulling in just $46 million. Deadline speculates that it's due to the movie’s B+ CinemaScore and three-and-a-half-star rating.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (July 15th) through Sunday (July 17th):

1. Thor: Love and Thunder, $46 million 2. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $26 million 3. Where the Crawdads Sing, $17 million 4. Top Gun: Maverick, $12 million 5. Elvis, $7.6 million 6. Paw of Fury (Par), $6.25 million 7. The Black Phone, $5.3 million 8. Jurassic World: Dominion, $4.95 million 9. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, $1.9 million 10. Lightyear, $1.3 million