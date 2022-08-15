Home » Entertainment » Tiffany Haddish Says She Used Entire ‘Girls Trip’ Check To Pay Off House

Tiffany Haddish Says She Used Entire ‘Girls Trip’ Check To Pay Off House

Posted on

In a cover story for Cosmopolitan, Tiffany Haddish revealed that she spent her entire Girls Trip check on paying off her house. The Night School actress added that she suffers from “broke PTSD.”

While people told her to spend the money differently, she told the publication that she “was always afraid of being homeless again.” The comedian shared, “Now I have a surplus of money, but I’m still afraid of being poor again.”

Her goal was to create generational wealth through owning property. “I just knew I was going to have to always make enough money to take care of me and the house, and that’s what I did,” she said.

Related Articles

Anne Heche Is Taken Off Life Support, Dies At 53
FBI Report Shows Gun In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting ‘Could Not Be Made To Fire Without A Pull Of The Trigger’
Anne Heche ‘Not Expected To Survive’ Severe Brain Injury
Angelina Jolie Tries Not To Cry While Dropping Daughter Off At College
Bishop Patrick Wooten Says Beyonce Sold Her Soul To The Devil
Olivia Wilde Accuses Jasen Sudekis Of Trying To Embarrass Her With Custody Filing