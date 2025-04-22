Home » Entertainment » ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Says He Got Married In Prison

‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Says He Got Married In Prison

‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Says He Got Married In Prison
Posted on

Tiger King personality Joe Exotic, serving prison time for a murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis Carole Baskin, says he married a fellow inmate in Texas. Referred to as Jorge Flores Maldonado, Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, announced the union on social media from the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth. A photo accompanied the post, capturing Exotic and another man beneath a floral trellis. (The image’s authenticity was unverified.) Explanations from the Bureau of Prisons were vague, neither confirming nor denying that the marriage took place in prison. Exotic had previously revealed his plans to marry Flores. (EW)

Related Articles

‘Golden Bachelor’ Renewed For Season 2 With Mel Owens Set To Star
Ryan Gosling Confirmed To Lead Shawn Levy’s New ‘Star Wars’ Film
Jennifer Lopez To Star In Netflix’s ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Movie From Director Robert Zemeckis
‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ TV Series In Development At Amazon
Hershey Chocolate Movie Set With ‘Mean Girls’ Director, Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to Star
Gayle King Faces Backlash For Letting Gay Slur Slip On ‘CBS Mornings’