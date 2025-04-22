‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Says He Got Married In Prison

Tiger King personality Joe Exotic, serving prison time for a murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis Carole Baskin, says he married a fellow inmate in Texas. Referred to as Jorge Flores Maldonado, Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, announced the union on social media from the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth. A photo accompanied the post, capturing Exotic and another man beneath a floral trellis. (The image’s authenticity was unverified.) Explanations from the Bureau of Prisons were vague, neither confirming nor denying that the marriage took place in prison. Exotic had previously revealed his plans to marry Flores. (EW)