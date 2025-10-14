Tiger Woods Has Seventh Back Surgery To Replace Collapsed Disc

Getty Images

Tiger Woods underwent his seventh back surgery in 11 years on October 10th, replacing a collapsed disc in his lower spine. The 49-year-old golfer announced that scans revealed “a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal” after experiencing pain and mobility issues. Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi performed the successful lumbar disc replacement surgery at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Woods stated, “I have opted to have my disc replaced yesterday and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.” The 15-time major champion also recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon earlier this year. Woods hasn’t competed since losing in the PNC Championship last year. (Story URL)