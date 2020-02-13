Home » Entertainment » Tiger Woods On Kobe Bryant’s Death: ‘Part Of Me Thinks that It’s Not Real’

Tiger Woods On Kobe Bryant’s Death: ‘Part Of Me Thinks that It’s Not Real’

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Tiger Woods has opened up about his friend Kobe Bryant's death. According to AFP, Tiger told reporters earlier this week, “It’s hard to put into words what transpired and the fact that it’s a reality. Part of me thinks that it’s not real.”

When Kobe and his daughter passed on January 26th in a helicopter crash, Woods was at Torrey Pines golf course in San Diego for a tournament.

His caddie, Joe LaCava, decided to tell him about the tragedy after he completed his round. He told Yahoo News about the moment, “I don’t really know what I said post-round. I was in shock just like everyone else, trying to put it in words going forward.”

He added, “The reality of the situation is Kobe and Gigi are not here, but it’s hard to accept. People who are close him and all the families. It’s just hard to accept that reality.”

Related Articles

Natalie Portman Responds to Rose McGowan’s Criticism of Her ‘Deeply Offensive’ Oscars Ensemble
Jameela Jamil Responds to Claims That She Has Munchausen Syndrome
Russell Wilson’s Mom Speaks On His Relationship With Ciara
Kobe And Gianna Bryant Laid To Rest
Jussie Smollett Indicted Again On Charges Of Staging Hate Crime
Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify in NY Criminal Trial