Tiger Woods On Kobe Bryant’s Death: ‘Part Of Me Thinks that It’s Not Real’

Tiger Woods has opened up about his friend Kobe Bryant's death. According to AFP, Tiger told reporters earlier this week, “It’s hard to put into words what transpired and the fact that it’s a reality. Part of me thinks that it’s not real.”

When Kobe and his daughter passed on January 26th in a helicopter crash, Woods was at Torrey Pines golf course in San Diego for a tournament.

His caddie, Joe LaCava, decided to tell him about the tragedy after he completed his round. He told Yahoo News about the moment, “I don’t really know what I said post-round. I was in shock just like everyone else, trying to put it in words going forward.”

He added, “The reality of the situation is Kobe and Gigi are not here, but it’s hard to accept. People who are close him and all the families. It’s just hard to accept that reality.”