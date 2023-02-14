‘Till’ Actress Danielle Deadwyler Says Oscars Snub Is The Result Of ‘Misogynoir’

The Oscars have faced a lot of criticism over the years for a lack of diversity when it comes to nominations, and this year is no different. On a recent episode of the Kermode & Mayo’s Take podcast, Till actress Danielle Deadwyler chalked her Oscars snub up to “misogynoir.” Deadwyler plays Emmett Till‘s mother Mamie Till-Mobley in the film, and her performance received rave reviews.

“We’re talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film, we’re talking about misogynoir- like it comes in all kinds of ways, whether it’s direct or indirect,” Deadwyler said. “It impacts who we are.”

This comes after the movie’s director, Chinonye Chukwu, shared a post to Instagram following the nominations announcement in January. “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating unabashed misogyny towards Black women,” the caption read.

“And yet,” Chukwu added, “I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life – regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance.”