Time’s Up Applauds Survivor for Instituting Changes

Time’s Up is applauding Survivor for admitting that it mishandled sexual misconduct allegations against former contestant Dan Spilo. On Wednesday night, host Jeff Probst addressed CBS and Survivor’s missteps, and publicly apologized to contestant Kellee Kim, who first objected to Spilo’s behavior.

Tina Tchen, president and CEO of Time’s Up Foundation, said in a statement: “Tonight, millions of viewers witnessed an unprecedented cultural moment in television history: Survivor host Jeff Probst publicly acknowledged that the show failed Kellee Kim when she came forward to say she had been sexually harassed and Survivor did not take appropriate action. In doing so, Survivor used its cultural influence to take responsibility and have an honest and direct dialogue about a serious, systemic problem that has been ignored for far too long.”

She continued: “Sadly, what happened to Kellee on Survivor this season is the same sort of painful scenario that plays out every day across industries and occupations, and up and down the wage scale: someone is treated inappropriately in a working environment and is concerned they will be retaliated against for raising the issue with management — only to have those exact fears come to pass.”

Tchen added: “Culture in any workplace starts at the top. It is powerful to see Probst take ownership of this issue, and it is also really powerful to see CBS’s Survivor acknowledge its mistakes and commit to beginning the hard work necessary to take sexual harassment out of the game and ensure contestants and crew alike feel safe and respected at all times moving forward.”

Time’s Up was founded on January 1, 2018 in the wake of widespread #MeToo allegations. Since then, it has raised millions of dollars for the Legal Defense Fund, which helps victims of sexual harassment.