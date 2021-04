PRPhotos.com

Back on? A year after their split was confirmed, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are sparking reunion rumors. Earlier this week, the Little Woman star was spotted by paparazzi in New York with an unidentified woman, but in his nearby car, photogs spotted Depp.

"It was her," a source confirmed to E! News. "They saw her go in an Uber to his place, pick him up and head to Brooklyn."

This comes amid reports on social media that they were seen holding hands in NYC.