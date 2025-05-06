Timothée Chalamet Rumored To Play Secret Bob Dylan Set At Glastonbury

Following his acclaimed portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, there are rumors that Timothée Chalamet will take the stage at the Glastonbury festival in the U.K. The actor’s performance in the biopic, which garnered accolades at the BAFTAs and Oscars, notably featured him singing Dylan’s hits live. It is speculated that Chalamet will join the Bob Dylan tribute group Not Completely Unknown at the Acoustic Stage during the festival, coinciding with the group’s cryptic listing of “special guests” on Glastonbury’s website. If it materializes, this would mark Chalamet’s first public performance of Dylan songs outside of an appearance on SNL earlier this year. (NME)