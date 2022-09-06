Home » Entertainment » Timothee Chalamet Says It’s ‘Tough To Be Alive’ In The Social Media Era

Timothee Chalamet Says It’s ‘Tough To Be Alive’ In The Social Media Era

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Timothee Chalamet said in a press conference that it’s “tough to be alive” in an era defined by social media.

According to E! News, the Bones and All star said, “To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged.”

He added that “it was a relief” to play a character in a time long before platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram existed, saying, “Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it’s tough to be alive now.”

Related Articles

The Weeknd Loses Voice On Stage, Cancels Concert
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tops The Domestic Box Office Once Again
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Walked Down The Aisle By Their Children
Report: Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady Are On The Rocks Because Of His Return To The NFL
Kate Moss Says Her First Diamonds Came Out Of Johnny Depp’s Butt
Ashley Judd Says Police Treated Her ‘Like A Suspect’ Following Her Mother’s Suicide