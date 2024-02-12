Tina Fey Tells Bowen Yang To Keep His Opinions To Himself

PRPhotos.com

Tina Fey appeared on a recent episode of Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast and gave him advice as he continues to become more and more famous. During a segment called “I Don’t Think So, Honey,” guests are invited to rant for 60 seconds about something that bothers them.

“I don’t think so, honey, Bowen Yang giving his real opinions about movies on this podcast. I regret to inform you that you’re too famous now, sir,” she said. Yang recently said he was “bored” while watching Saltburn.

“You have a problem with Saltburn? Shhh. Quiet luxury,” she continued. “Keep it to yourself. Because what are you going to do when Emerald Fennell calls you about her next project? … You hang out with Ariana and SpongeBob now, that is your life.” Yang stars in Wicked: Part One alongside Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater.

The 30 Rock actor also joked about Ayo Edebiri’s resurfaced comments about Jennifer Lopez ahead of their Saturday Night Live show together. “Learn from my mistakes. Learn from Ayo. Podcasts are forever,” she added. “Authenticity is dangerous and expensive.”

Yang shared a clip from the podcast to his Instagram page on Friday (February 9th), and The Bear actor wrote in the comments, “LEARN FROM ME.”