Tituss Burgess Stands By Ellie Kemper Amid Racist Ball Uproar

Tituss Burgess is standing by his co-star and friend Ellie Kemper after it emerged that she was named queen of a ball with ties to white supremacy. The Unbeatable Kimmy Schmidt alum told Page Six that he spoke to her on the phone and that she’s doing OK.

“We’re going to leave it at that,” he said before adding, “My Ellie is doing wonderful. Ellie’s great.”

Kemper apologized Monday for her ties to the St. Louis Veiled Prophet Ball. “I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved,” she wrote on IG. Burgess reposted and wrote: “I love my Ellie ❤️, Oh, & P.S. Next time, just ask me, I’ll tell ya what to do 🥰.”

He’s not the only bold-faced pal to stick by Kemper. Others, including Katie Couric, Mindy Kaling and Alec Baldwin, have also sent her love on social media.