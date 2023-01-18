Home » Entertainment » Todd And Julie Chrisley Report To Prison In Florida

Todd And Julie Chrisley Report To Prison In Florida

Posted on

Todd and Julie Chrisley began their respective prison sentences on Tuesday (January 17th), after the Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted of fraud and tax evasion in November.

The pair will serve a combined 19 years in prison, with Todd serving 12 years in federal prison and Julie serving seven.

Todd reported to the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Tuesday (January 17th), while Julie reported to the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna. They will each be required to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release.

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez Confirms She Was Supposed To Kiss Madonna At The 2003 VMAs
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Respond To Jeremy Clarkson’s Public Apology
Naya Rivera’s Father Says She And Lea Michele ‘Hated Each Other’
Dax Shepard Tells Anna Kendrick She’s The ‘Only’ Person To Make Kristen Bell Jealous
Jay-Z And Roc Nation Are Helping Rihanna Organize Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Khloe And Kim Kardashian Attend Tristan Thompson’s Mother’s Funeral