Todd And Julie Chrisley Report To Prison In Florida

Todd and Julie Chrisley began their respective prison sentences on Tuesday (January 17th), after the Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted of fraud and tax evasion in November.

The pair will serve a combined 19 years in prison, with Todd serving 12 years in federal prison and Julie serving seven.

Todd reported to the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Tuesday (January 17th), while Julie reported to the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna. They will each be required to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release.