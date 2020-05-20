Todd Tilghman Crowned ‘The Voice’ Season 18 Champion

Getty Images

Todd Tilghman was crowned the winner of Season 18 of The Voice last night.

The finale episode aired remotely from each of the coaches and contestants’ homes due to the ongoing pandemic. Tilghman’s win marks the seventh victory for veteran coach Blake Shelton, who last won Season 13 with contestant Chloe Kohanski.

“When my name was called, I blacked out,” Tilghman said during a press conference with the country star following the win.

Shelton added, “Todd is every bit as talented as the other four and I think the thing that may have put him over the top is relatability. He’s somebody everybody hopes they can meet one day – I’m not surprised … I wish I had a record label I could sign Todd to because I would make him a priority. There’s no excuses. It’s time. I want to support him in any way I can.”

Tilghman beat out fellow teammate Toneisha Harris, team John Legend’s CammWess, team Nick Jonas’ Thunderstorm Artis and team Kelly Clarkson’s Micah Iverson.

The finale also saw the finalists, Clarkson, Jonas, Legend and Shelton team up with Season 18 Battle Advisor Bebe Rexha and former Voice coaches CeeLo Green and Shakira for a supergroup performance of Pete Townshend’s “Let My Love Open the Door.”

Additionally, the finale featured performances by Shelton and his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani, the Jonas Brothers with Karol G, Bon Jovi and Lady Antebellum.

VOICE Blake Shelton performs Nobody But You with Gwen Stefani : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/VOICE_Blake_Shelton_performs_Nobody_But_You_with_Gwen_Stefani.mp3

VOICE Bon Jovi performs Limitless : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/VOICE_Bon_Jovi_performs_Limitless.mp3

VOICE Carson Daly reveals the contestants in fourth and fifth place : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/VOICE_Carson_Daly_reveals_the_contestants_in_fourth_and_fifth_place.mp3

VOICE John Legend performs a rendition of Where Everybody Knows You Name : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/VOICE_John_Legend_performs_a_rendition_of_Where_Everybody_Knows_Your_Name.mp3

VOICE Kelly Clarkson performs I Dare You : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/VOICE_Kelly_Clarkson_performs_I_Dare_You.mp3

VOICE Lady Antebellum performs Champagne Night : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/VOICE_Lady_Antebellum_performs_Champagne_Night.mp3

VOICE Nick Jonas performs Until We Meet Again : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/VOICE_Nick_Jonas_performs_Until_We_Meet_Again.mp3

VOICE The coaches perform Let My Love Open the Door with Ceelo Green and Shakira : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/VOICE_The_coaches_perform_Let_My_Love_Open_the_Door_with_Ceelo_Green_and_Shakira.mp3

VOICE The Jonas Brothers perform X with Karol G : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/VOICE_The_Jonas_Brothers_performs_X_with_Karol_G.mp3

VOICE Todd Tilghman is named the winner of the Voice : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/VOICE_Todd_Tilghman_is_named_the_winner_of_the_Voice.mp3