Tom Arnold Shares How Suffering A Stroke Was A ‘Wake-Up Call’ For Him

Tom Arnold spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the FUBAR premiere on Monday (May 22nd) about how suffering a mini-stroke last year changed his life.

“Oh, I changed it big. I got kids — my kids Jack and Quinn are here. They're 10 and 7. And I realized, I better get in shape. I better do it. You know, Arnold's Schwarzenegger had some. He's a survivor too,” Arnold said.

The True Lies actor lost 75 pounds following the stroke, and he also shared at the time that he suffered massive organ failure two years beforehand. “I think as you get older, you've gotten through some stuff. And it was a great wake-up call for me,” he told the outlet.

Arnold added, “Every day you wake up, and to also think, this is not unlimited. Like, I am 64, my kids are very young. So, each day, you got to try to make that your best day with those kids. It's money in the bank — the memories, the stuff we do together. And I'm very lucky. I'm lucky to be a father. I'm very lucky to be alive.”