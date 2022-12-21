Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Alyssa Milano + More!

PRPhotos.com

TOM BRADY OPENS UP ABOUT SPENDING CHRISTMAS WITHOUT GISELE BUNDCHEN AND THE KIDS: Following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady shared on his SiriusXM podcast Monday (December 19th) that he’ll be spending the holidays alone this year in a hotel. “I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” he said. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with … I think that’s what life’s about.”

ALYSSA MILANO POSTS ‘NO MAKE UP’ SELFIE IN HONOR OF HER 50TH BIRTHDAY: To celebrate her 50th birthday, Alyssa Milano shared a makeup-free, morning selfie to Instagram. "This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," the Charmed actress wrote alongside a photo of herself resting on a pillow and smiling. "I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings."

JASON MOMOA DELIVERS CHRISTMAS TREE TO HIS EX-WIFE LISA BONET’S HOME: On Monday (December 19th), Jason Momoa was photographed loading a Christmas tree into his truck, which he later delivered to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Aquaman actor tied the Norway Spruce tree down before driving it to Bonet’s Malibu home. The pair share two children together: 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.