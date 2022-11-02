Tom Brady Talks ‘Amicable’ Divorce With Gisele Bundchen

PRPhotos.com

Tom Brady addressed his divorce with Gisele Bundchen on the latest episode of his Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that he and Bundchen parted ways “amicably,” and that he works to keep his personal and professional lives separate.

“I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home. Obviously, the good news is, it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” he said.

Brady continued, “So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home.” He added, “All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad.”

On Tuesday (November 1st), People reported that Brady “didn’t want” to divorce Bundchen. “This was not Tom's idea,” a source told the outlet. “This was never Tom's idea.” The source added that Brady was willing to do “whatever it took to make things work,” but that “it was a little bit too little, too late” for Bundchen. “She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't,” the source said.