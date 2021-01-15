Tom Cruise Brings in the Bots for COVID Safety

PRPhotos.com

Tom Cruise is bringing in robots to help him in his mission to enforce strict COVID protocols on Mission: Impossible 7. Cruise is starring in and exec producing the film; he made headlines for a profanity-peppered tirade after he saw members of the crew breaking protocol. After that outburst, and then another one later, five crew-members quit.

A source said of the bots: “Tom is so serious about making sure the shoot isn’t shut down that he’s splashed out on these robots as he can’t be everywhere to ensure people are behaving themselves.”

They added: “Yes, the rant that came out last month may have been a bit over the top, but he was right, and those who saw the story sympathized with him. He gets paid a lot for these films but he also knows that he is lucky to be working and staff on the film from top to bottom rely on this film going ahead. You don’t have to go far to see how just how much the pandemic has affected jobs. The robots are really sophisticated and rather intimidating. It’s like the Terminator only not as violent.”

Shooting resumes this week in the UK amid a massive uptick in a highly contagious strain of COVID.