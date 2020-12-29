Home » Entertainment » Tom Cruise Builds COVID-Proof Set

Tom Cruise Builds COVID-Proof Set

Tom Cruise, 58, is making it his Mission to keep COVID off his set. The star and producer of Mission Impossible 7 made headlines for blowing up at crew members who he felt were flouting COVID-19 safety protocols. Now, he is shelling out millions to move the production to a former military base in Surry, per The Sun.

Five staffers quit over Cruise’s meltdown, in which threatened to fire crew members for not following strict social distancing rules. The film production was stopped earlier this year over a positive test, and Cruise is reportedly deeply invested in a successful finish.

Meanwhile, Cruise is also reportedly dating his British co-star Hayley Atwell, 38.

“Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one,” a production source told The Sun.

“Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them closer together,” the source added. “They’ve been meeting after hours and she’s been to his London pad. “They get on brilliantly. Both seem very happy.”

