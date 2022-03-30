Tom Cruise, Celia Rose Gooding, Taylour Paige + More!

PRPhotos.com

TOP GUN: MAVERICK TRAILER IS RELEASED: Entertainment Tonight reports that the new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was dropped on Tuesday (March 29th). The long-awaited sequel gives a first look at Tom Cruise‘s return as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS RELEASES TEASER: TVLine reports that on Tuesday (March 29th), Paramount+ released a teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, giving us a first look at Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura. Strange New Worlds premieres on May 5th.

TAYLOUR PAIGE JOINS THE CAST OF THE TRAINER: Deadline reports that Zola star Taylour Paige has joined the cast of the dark comedy The Trainer. Vito Schnabel, Julia Fox, and Van Zandt are also set to star in the film, which will be directed by American History X’s Tony Kaye.

CHRISTINA HAACK LAUNCHES PRODUCTION COMPANY WITH FIANCE JOSHUA HALL: According to People, HGTV star Christina Haack and her fiancé, Joshua Hall, have started their own production company called Unbroken Productions. Haack posted to Instagram recently, “Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream! I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity.”