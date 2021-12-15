Tom Cruise Flies 300 Cakes To London On His Private Jet

PRPhotos.com

Turns out, the lifestyles of the rich and famous extend to baked goods. While filming the latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, Tom Cruise had over 300 cakes delivered to the set of the movie in London. They were flown overseas from his favorite bakery in L.A.

How was Cruise able to make this happen? He orchestrated the transatlantic shipment with the use of his private jet. The Blast reports, “Tom wanted to give the team on Mission: Impossible a treat for Christmas and decided that only cakes from his favorite bakery in LA would do.”

Earlier this year, a video was released of Cruise berating members of the Mission Impossible crew who had refused to follow COVID-19 protocols. The Blast speculates on whether the cakes were a way to make up for that, but their source just said, “Tom is an incredibly generous person and he wanted to do something special for everyone who has worked on the movie with him.”