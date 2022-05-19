Home » Entertainment » Tom Cruise Likens His Stunt Work To Gene Kelly’s Dancing

Tom Cruise Likens His Stunt Work To Gene Kelly’s Dancing

Why does Tom Cruise risk his life to do his own stunts in Top Gun: Maverick?

According to Variety, the actor told a masterclass at the Canes Festival, “No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance?"”

The 59-year-old actor said he’s always had a fascination with risk and added, “I always thought there’s something that I can do and I wanted to push the art form. I thought, ‘How can I immerse an audience into a movie with this kind of action? And how can I entertain them? What can I do?"”

Cruise also made it clear to the audience that he is a movie star, and that releasing Maverick and Mission Impossible 7 on Paramount+ during the coronavirus pandemic was “never going to happen.”

He said, “I love my audience. I make movies for audiences … I make movies for the big screen.”

