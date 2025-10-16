Tom Cruise Surprise Visits ‘NCIS: Origins’ Set At Paramount Studios

Getty Images

Tom Cruise surprised the cast and crew of “NCIS: Origins” with an unannounced visit to Paramount Studios. The actor’s presence at the lot may relate to his ongoing projects there, including the developing “Top Gun 3.” NCIS writer David J. North posted about the visit on Instagram, saying “As we kick off a new season of Origins, it was awesome to have @tomcruise stop by yesterday to hang out and show some much support to our show and the entire @ncisverse.” North revealed that Daly’s bar on the show drew inspiration from the Top Gun bar. Austin Stowell, who portrays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, shared a photo with Cruise captioned “Gibbs & Hunt, NCIS: Impossible.” (Story URL)