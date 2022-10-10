Tom Cruise To Become The First Actor To Shoot A Movie In Space

PRPhotos.com

Tom Cruise is expected to become the first actor to film a movie in the final frontier. The Top Gun: Maverick star is working with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman on a project that will be partially shot in space.

This news was first announced in 2020, but plans were postponed due to the pandemic. The filming is expected to take place aboard the International Space Station. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairwoman Donna Langley told the BBC recently that Cruise could be “the first civilian to do a spacewalk.”

Of the movie, she said it “actually takes place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day.” Langley added, “Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He’s taking the world to space. That’s the plan.”