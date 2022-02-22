Tom Cruise’s Former Manager Says He Had A ‘Terrible Temper’

PRPhotos.com

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Tom Cruise‘s first manager, Eileen Berlin, said Cruise had a “terrible temper” during the early years of his career.

Berlin recalled the time that he allegedly lashed out at her after she gave him a gift. “I presented him with an album with all his publicity articles from teen magazines. He screamed, ‘I don’t want to be in the teen mags."”

“It was like something was smouldering and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity,” she said.

In December 2020, a recording from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 made its way to the press, during which Cruise yelled at the crew for not following COVID-19 safety protocols.

“I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf******. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” he ranted.

Berlin added that Cruise was a “perfectionist,” saying, “What I have never seen is a real display of happiness in Tommy. He was always very, very ambitious, very, very determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist.”