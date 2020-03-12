Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Test Positive For The Coronavirus

PRPhotos.com

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus. According to TMZ, the couple is currently in Australia shooting an Elvis Presley movie. The actor's rep said that Tom and Rita felt like they had a cold and then felt extra tired and had body aches. They got tested for the virus and it came back positive.

Tom took to Instagram to inform fans and said that he and Rita plan to follow protocol put in place by medical officials. He also revealed that he rest of his family will be tested for the virus and that he will be observed and isolated for as long as required.

Tom and Rita are not the only celebrities who tested positive for the coronavirus. International soccer star Daniele Rugani has also tested positive.