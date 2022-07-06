Tom Hanks Doesn’t Understand Why Tim Allen Wasn’t Cast In ‘Lightyear’

PRPhotos.com

Tom Hanks, who voiced Woody in the original Toy Story movie, commented on Chris Evans replacing his costar Tim Allen in Lightyear. During a recent episode of the ReelBlend podcast, Hanks was asked if it was strange to have his new film Elvis hitting theaters at the same time as Lightyear.

“How about that?” Hanks said. “I wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen, and they didn't let Tim Allen do it. I don't understand that.”

All in all, the Cast Away actor said he’s just glad people are returning to theaters. “Just as long as people come back to the motion picture theater. I want to go back in the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That's what I want to do and going to see a movie with them, I'm looking forward to that,” he said.