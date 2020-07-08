Tom Hanks ‘Has No Respect’ For People Not Wearing Masks

PRPhotos.com

Tom Hanks appeared on The Today Show Tuesday in his first live interview since he and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. He appeared frustrated at the resistance to “simple” guidelines like wearing masks.

Hanks said: “The idea of doing one's part should be so simple. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. That alone means you are contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, society as a whole and it’s such a small thing and I don’t it’s a mystery to me how somehow that has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in the behavior of us all.”

He added: “Let’s not confuse the fact, it’s killing people. You can argue what the numbers are … it’s killing people.”

Hanks said his World War II movie Greyhound, which drops Friday on Apple+, speaks to the moment we’re in.

“There was a sensibility (during that time” that permeated all of society which was: do your part, we’re all in this together,” Hanks said. “What that meant — doing your part — was there was a tiny bit of stuff that you could do in order to aid the ongoing status of an effort that had no sign of its conclusion.”