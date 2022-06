PRPhotos.com

Tom Hanks will not put up with anyone disrespecting his wife.

In video footage shared by TMZ on Thursday (June 16th), the Elvis star can be seen scolding fans and photographers after they bumped into Rita Wilson, nearly knocking her over.

As the actress steadied herself, Hanks held his hands up to the group, loudly yelling, “Back the f— off!…Knocking over my wife?” before getting into a car with Wilson.