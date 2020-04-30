Tom Hanks Shares Photos of Donated Plasma (Ahead of Wedding Anniversary)

PRPhotos.com

Tom Hanks is making good on his promise to donate plasma in a bid to help find a vaccine for COVID-19.

“Here’s last week’s bag of plasma. Such a bag!” he tweeted. “After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx.”

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, both 63, are on the mend after contracting coronavirus in Australia. Both have been outspoken about the importance of respecting shutdown and quarantine regulations, while also pushing for a cure.

The pair also happen to be celebrating their 32nd anniversary together, and have reportedly gotten closer because of their shared experience. A source tells ET: “This year, experiencing COVID-19 together was life-changing. They had to ride the wave of an illness that could have killed one or both of them. Being apart from their children during the experience made them reflect on everything they have in life, especially each other. It has made them truly appreciate their love for one another and the life they have built."

They will celebrate at home: "Their plan is to enjoy their favorite wine and create a lovely dinner together. They both love to cook."