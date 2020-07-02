Tom Hanks Slams People Who Don’t Wear Masks

PRPhotos.com

Tom Hanks is not here for people who are not wearing masks. As many will recall, Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first celebs to reveal that they tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, they have been outspoken advocates of prevention and treatment.

At a press conference promoting his upcoming film Greyhound, he said: “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.”

He continued: “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don’t be a p—-, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Instead of being released in theaters as planned, Greyhound will hit Apple+ instead on July 10.