Tom Hanks Tells Fans He Has ‘Nothing To Do’ With AI Video Promoting Dental Plan

Tom Hanks took to Instagram on Saturday (September 30th) to warn his followers about an ad for a dental plan that features an AI-generated video of him.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” the Cast Away actor wrote over a still from the ad.

Earlier this year, Hanks addressed the ongoing concern about artificial intelligence during an episode of The Adam Buxton Podcast. "The first time we did a movie that had a huge amount of our own data locked in a computer — literally what we looked like — was a movie called The Polar Express,” he said at the time.

"We saw this coming,” the Elvis actor added. “We saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. Now that has only grown a billionfold since then, and we see it everywhere.”