Tom Hanks To Host Star-Studded Biden/Harris Inauguration

One of the most beloved and universally uncontroversial celebs, Tom Hanks, is set to host the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on January 20th in a primetime special dubbed Celebrating America. The show will air on multiple networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and CNN, along with Amazon Prime, and kick off at 8:30.

Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi will perform. American heroes during a year of turmoil will be the focus of the program, which aims to “showcase the American people's resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild,” according to an official synopsis. Frontline workers, healthcare workers, teachers, and other heroic citizens giving back to their communities will be honored during the program. This comes in place of a classic inauguration ball.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee's America United initiative seeks to unite the country through public engagement from home during the pandemic. Other projects rolling out as part of American United include United We Serve, a national day of service on Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; a nationwide COVID-19 memorial dedicated to the lives lost on Jan. 19, and the official Inaugural Ceremonies and Parade Across America on Jan. 20.