Tom Holland Is ‘In Love’ With Zendaya

PRPhotos.com

Tom Holland gushed about his girlfriend, Zendaya, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The Crowded Room actor explained he has “no need for rizz,” which is British slang for charm, because he’s “happy and in love.”

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland told the outlet. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

The Uncharted actor continued, sharing that he thinks Zendaya is “arguably the most talented person I’ve ever met.”

Holland and the Euphoria star met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. “My first impression when I first met Zendaya — she was the only person auditioning for MJ and it was such a home run. I was so blown away by how unique her performance was. And also just so interested in the fact that as soon as she left the room there was a unanimous decision that she was our MJ,” he said.

The Avengers actor added, “And, obviously, I’m very happy that she came in and tested that day. I’m sure you can guess why. But no, she’s fantastic.”