Tom Holland Says He And Zendaya Rewatch ‘Spider-Man’ Together

Tom Holland shared a sweet detail about his relationship with Zendaya during the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards Sunday (January 14th). The Crowded Room actor told Extra that he and Zendaya rewatch Spider-Man together to “reminisce” about when they first met one another.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," Holland told the outlet.

"I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special,” he added. “It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

