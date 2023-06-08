Tom Holland Taking A Year Off From Hollywood

PRPhotos.com

Tom Holland is taking time off from Hollywood after wrapping The Crowded Room.

The Marvel star told Extra, “It was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.”

He added, “I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

The Crowded Room premieres June 9th on Apple TV+.