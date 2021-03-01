Home » Entertainment » ‘Tom & Jerry’ Tops Box Office with $13.7 Million

‘Tom & Jerry’ Tops Box Office with $13.7 Million

Tom & Jerry dropped in theaters and on HBO Max over the weekend, and brought in $13.7 million. This beats the 3-day of Universal/Dreamworks Animation‘s Croods: New Age, which took in $9.7M over the 3-day weekend Thanksgiving weekend, and second only to Wonder Woman 1984 during the pandemic. Wonder Woman brought in $16.4 million.

Half of all theaters are still closed, although New York City is set to gear up again Friday, and L.A. set to reopen in March.

The Croods, with Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds among the voice cast, came in second with $1.2 million.

