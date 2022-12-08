Toni Collette And Dave Galafassi Call It Quit After 20 Years

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi have called it quits after 20 years of marriage.

The former couple announced their breakup in a joint statement on The Staircase star's Instagram page Wednesday (December 7th).

Collette wrote, "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other. Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully."

The news comes after photos of Galafassi kissing another woman during a beach outing in Sydney were published by The Daily Mail.