Tony Awards, Kelly Clarkson, Jonathan Bailey + More!

THE 2023 TONY AWARDS WILL NOT BE TELEVISED: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Writers Guild of America has denied a request to air the 2023 Tony Awards on CBS and Paramount+ as the WGA strike continues. The show was originally scheduled to air on June 11th. The Tony Awards Management Committee has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday (May 15th).

KELLY CLARKSON ADDRESSES ‘TOXIC WORK ENVIROMENT’ CLAIMS: On Saturday (May 13th), Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to address the Rolling Stone exposé about her eponymous talk show. 11 current and former staffers told the outlet they felt “bullied and intimidated,” “overworked,” and “traumatized” on set. In her post, Clarkson wrote, “I love my team at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.” She added, “As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only for our team that is moving, but also that our new team in NY is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”

CHECK OUT FIRST-LOOK PHOTOS OF JONATHAN BAILEY ON THE SET OF ‘WICKED:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey was photographed on the set of Wicked. Bailey stars as Friyeo, who is caught in a love triangle between Glinda and Elphaba, played by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

THE 2023 BAFTA TV AWARDS ARE ANNOUNCED: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the BAFTA TV Award winners were announced on Sunday (May 14th). Kate Winslet took home Best Actress for her role in I Am Ruth, while Ben Whishaw won Best Actor for his role in This is Going to Hurt. I Am Ruth won Single Drama as well. Other big winners included Bad Sisters, Derry Girls, Sherwood, and The Traitors.

See the full list of winners below:

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL The Traitors (BBC One)

SHORT FORM PROGRAM How to Be A Person (E4)

SPECIALIST FACTUAL Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (BBC iPlayer)

DAYTIME The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One)

SPORTS COVERAGE UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM The Masked Singer (ITV)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

CURRENT AFFAIRS Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

NEWS COVERAGE Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

SINGLE DRAMA I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

INTERNATIONAL Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

FEATURES Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4)

MINI-SERIES Mood (BBC)

FACTUAL SERIES Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

SOAP AND CONTINUING DRAMA Casualty (BBC One)

LIVE EVENT Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One)

MEMORABLE MOMENT Platinum Jubilee: Paddington Meets the Queen (BBC One)

SUPPORTING ACTOR Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

DRAMA Series Bad Sisters

LEADING ACTOR Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

SCRIPTED COMEDY Derry Girls (Channel 4)

LEADING ACTRESS Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)