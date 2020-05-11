Top 7 Revealed On ‘American Idol’

PRPhotos.com

Last night’s episode of American Idol inched closer to the finish line of the season, as four contestants were eliminated and the Top 7 were revealed.

Jovin Webb, Sophia James, Grace Leer and Makayla Phillips reached the end of their respective Idol journeys.

One contestant really stood out. Francisco Martin, the 19-year-old son of Filipino immigrants, has wowed the judges since the start. Judge Luke Bryan called him a “front-runner” back in February, and the San Francisco native has earned millions of views on YouTube for his performances. His cover of Maggie Rogers’ “Alaska” even earned a shout-out from the singer on social media.

Martin continued to impress during last night’s third stay-at-home episode, in which the contestents were each asked to sing one Disney song and another song dedicated to their mom or mother figure. Martin started with a soaring rendition of Phil Collins’ “You’ll Be in My Heart,” from Disney’s Tarzan, which Lionel Richie praised as a “transformation” for the humble Martin.

“You were like the king of the jungle and king of American Idol, Bryan added.

Martin, who also writes original songs, then moved on to a stirring cover of Leon Bridges’ “River,” which Katy Perry applauded for its soulfulness.

The remaining contestants after last night:

Julia Gargano, 21, Staten Island, New York Arthur Gunn, 21, Wichita, Kansas Dillon James, 26, Bakersfield, California Louis Knight, 19, Philadelphia Francisco Martin, 19, San Francisco Just Sam, 21, Harlem, New York Jonny West, 23, Murrieta, California

Next Sunday’s season finale will start with two contestants being sent home based on audience votes. The remaining five singers will perform two songs, and real-time voting will determine the next American Idol.

AMERICAN IDOL Arthur Gunn performs Kiss the Girl : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/AMERICAN_IDOL_Arthur_Gunn_performs_Kiss_the_Girl.mp3

AMERICAN IDOL Dillon James takes the final spot in the top seven : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/AMERICAN_IDOL_Dillon_James_takes_the_final_spot_in_the_top_seven.mp3

AMERICAN IDOL Julia Gargano performs Beauty and the Beast : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/AMERICAN_IDOL_Julia_Gargano_performs_Beauty_and_The_Beast.mp3

AMERICAN IDOL Just Sam performs A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/AMERICAN_IDOL_Just_Sam_performs_A_Dream_is_A_Wish_Your_Heart_Makes.mp3