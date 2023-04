PRPhotos.com

Top Gun: Maverick received a lot of love from the MTV Movie & TV Awards when nominees were announced Wednesday (April 5th).

The long-awaited sequel lead among movies with six total nods.

Inn the scripted television categories, Stranger Things and The Last Of Us led with six nominations each while The White Lotus and Wednesday scooped up four each.

Drew Barrymore will host the MTV Movie and TV awards on May 7th.