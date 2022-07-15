Top Gun: Maverick, The Rings of Power, Carey Mulligan + More!

PRPhotos.com

‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ BECOMES PARAMOUNT’S HIGHEST-GROSSING MOVIE: People reports that Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed Titanic to become Paramount’s highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. The movie has pulled in $601.9 million so far, beating out Titanic at $600.8 million.

‘SCRUBS’ CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCER ARRESTED FOR RAPE: Deadline reports that Scrubs and Californication co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was arrested on Thursday (July 14th) on multiple sexual assault charges. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, between 2012 and 2019, Weinberg targeted young women “in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places,” talked them into doing photo shoots with him, and raped them at his home.

WATCH THE TEASER FOR ‘THE RINGS OF POWER:’ According to Entertainment Tonight, Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser for the Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power on Thursday (July 14th). The series, which has already been greenlit for a second season, is set to debut in September.

THE TRAILER FOR ‘SHE SAID’ IS RELEASED: Variety reports that on Thursday (July 14th), the first trailer for She Said, adapted from the book by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, was released. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as the two journalists who wrote the New York Times exposé on Harvey Weinstein. The official synopsis reads, “Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.”