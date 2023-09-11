Topher Grace, Alexa Nikolas, Joe Jonas + More!

PRPhotos.com

TOPHER GRACE’S WIFE ASHLEY HINSHAW SHARES MESSAGE FOR SURVIVORS OF RAPE FOLLOWING DANNY MASTERSON SENTENCING: Topher Grace‘s wife, Ashley Hinshaw, shared a message for rape survivors on her Instagram stories Friday (September 8th), after her husband’s That ‘70s Show costar, Danny Masterson, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women. “To every rape victim that is re-traumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST…I see you,” she wrote.

ALEXA NIKOLAS CLAIMS JOE JONAS ‘ASKED FOR NUDES’ WHEN THEY WERE TEENAGERS: Zoey 101 actress Alexa Nikolas took to Twitter on Friday (September 8th) to share her experience meeting Joe Jonas when they were younger. “I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes,” she alleged.

CHRIS EVANS AND ALBA BAPTISTA ARE MARRIED: People reports that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday (September 9th). Wedding attendees included Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski, and Emily Blunt. A source told the outlet in November of 2022 that Evans and Baptista had been together “for over a year and it's serious.”

ROBIN ROBERTS MARRIES AMBER LAIGN AFTER 18 YEARS TOGETHER: Good Morning America host Robin Roberts confirmed the reports that she married her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, with an Instagram post shared on Sunday (September 10th). Alongside photos of the couple holding hands in their white wedding dresses, Roberts wrote, “An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!” According to Page Six, the guest list included stars such as Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.